It’s the end of an era.

As Riccardo Tisci bids farewell to Givenchy after 12 years, his fashion legacy is being retraced.

The Italian designer dressed some of the most influential personalities of the last few years, including Meryl Streep, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Marina Abramovic, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, among others. A daring innovator, Tisci has been able to give life to a real gang of prominent names, friends before clients, who have become more familiar to the masses also thanks to the designer’s social media accounts.

So leave it to Instagram to sample the influence Tisci had over the audience. His 1.8 million followers in particular are pouring praises and encouraging comments under the designer’s latest post. In fact, Tisci chose the image of a sunset to capture his sentiment toward the French fashion house, completed with a moving caption that reads “A giant heartfelt thank you to #givenchy, #lvmh, my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart. #love #givenchy #forever.”

Givenchy’s official Instagram account echoed that, posting the designer’s portrait and applauding “Riccardo Tisci’s vision that led to a very successful twelve-year partnership. We warmly thank him for his outstanding contribution to our beautiful ongoing story ❤”

And while actress Lily Collins commented thanking the designer on the social media for his “genius, talent, and heart,” longtime friend and muse model Mariacarla Boscono posted a series of images of her campaigns for Givenchy, captioning them with “@riccardotisci17 …. this was an amazing adventure …. GRAZIE for all the dreams… @givenchyofficial #lvmh forever in our ❤” and “Dreams come true 🖤 @riccardotisci17 for @givenchyofficial.”

Photographer Mert Alas also thanked the designer and Givenchy for including both him and his partner Marcus Piggott in some of their main projects. “Light & dark, couture & street, contemporary and romantic – we are proud to been part of this history and world since we first met in 2009. Wishing you and Givenchy continued success in the next chapter! ❤LOVE ❤GANG ❤ FAMILY” reads the caption.

Fashion and Instagram sensation Bella Hadid also shared a long note regarding Tisci’s departure from Givenchy. Not only did she thank the designer for the last two years of work and campaigns but she also defined him “a genius for our generation” and a “brother.”

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared the picture of one of her favorite moments, when actress Jessica Chastain posed with Tisci during a fitting.

Other reactions included the ones of Carine Roitfeld and models Naomi Campbell, Joan Smalls and Greta Varlese, among others.