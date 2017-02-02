So leave it to Instagram to sample the influence Tisci had over the audience. His 1.8 million followers in particular are pouring praises and encouraging comments under the designer’s latest post. In fact, Tisci chose the image of a sunset to capture his sentiment toward the French fashion house, completed with a moving caption that reads “A giant heartfelt thank you to #givenchy, #lvmh, my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart. #love#givenchy#forever.”
Riccardo Tisci wrote on Instagram: “A giant heartfelt thank you to #givenchy, #lvmh, my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart. #love #givenchy #forever”
Instagram
Givenchy’s official Instagram account echoed that, posting the designer’s portrait and applauding “Riccardo Tisci’s vision that led to a very successful twelve-year partnership. We warmly thank him for his outstanding contribution to our beautiful ongoing story ❤”
Givenchy wrote on Instagram: “The House of Givenchy applauds Riccardo Tisci’s vision that led to a very successful twelve-year partnership. We warmly thank him for his outstanding contribution to our beautiful ongoing story ❤️”
Instagram
Mariacarla Boscono wrote on Instagram: “@riccardotisci17 …. this was an amazing adventure …. GRAZIE for all the dreams… @givenchyofficial #lvmh forever in our ❤”
Instagram
Mariacarla Boscono wrote on Instagram: “Dreams come true 🖤 @riccardotisci17 for @givenchyofficial”
Instagram
Photographer Mert Alas also thanked the designer and Givenchy for including both him and his partner Marcus Piggott in some of their main projects. “Light & dark, couture & street, contemporary and romantic – we are proud to been part of this history and world since we first met in 2009. Wishing you and Givenchy continued success in the next chapter! ❤LOVE ❤GANG ❤ FAMILY” reads the caption.
Mert Alas wrote on Instagram: “RT & GIVENCHY: 2005-2017. Thank you Riccardo and Givenchy for making us to be a part of this great partnership . Light & dark, couture & street, contemporary and romantic – we are proud to been part of this history and world since we first met in 2009. Wishing you and Givenchy continued success in the next chapter! ❤LOVE ❤GANG ❤ FAMILY @riccardotisci17 @givenchyofficial #gang #family #mertandmarcus”
Instagram
Fashion and Instagram sensation Bella Hadid also shared a long note regarding Tisci’s departure from Givenchy. Not only did she thank the designer for the last two years of work and campaigns but she also defined him “a genius for our generation” and a “brother.”
Bella Hadid wrote on Instagram: “Riccy🖤It has been more than a pleasure for me and I 😭writing this because the past 2 years of working for you & with you have been memories that I will never ever forget& cherish forever!..Any Givenchy campaign or show I would get booked for by you would still make my heart stop from excitement…I have never seen someone work the way you do with a genuine love for the art, design and fashion…❤You are a genius of our generation and I am so proud to call you a friend. A new chapter has started for you amore and I am so excited to see what you will do next. I love YOU Brother !! You are an inspiration to me and so many others.. I wish only success for you and @givenchyofficial in the future❤❤❤❤ #riccardoForever @riccardotisci17”
Instagram
Carine Roitfeld wrote on Instagram: “Thanks Riccardo! We are a family❤️❤️❤️❤️ @riccardotisci17”
Instagram
Naomi Campbell wrote on Instagram: “@riccardotisci17 wishing you more success on your new journey and path !!! You to took @givenchyofficial to amazing heights and should be proud of what you created . And now let the new life Begin ❤❤❤🙏🏾 #madeinitaly🇮🇹 #family #gang @iosonomariacarlaboscono @luigiandiango @voguebrasil”
Instagram
Joan Smalls wrote on Instagram: “Very Tisci @riccardotisci17 I’m so proud of you, you are a true trail blazer and an inspiration. Thank you for all the great shows and the incredible moments, so excited for your new journey, wherever it is ❤ #love #family”
Instagram
Greta Varlese wrote on Instagram: “Where everything started….🖤 #forever”
Instagram