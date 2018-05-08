INSTA STARS: For those who didn’t attend the Met Gala, Instagram provided plenty of eye candy. The top five liked Instagram photos from the Met Gala as of 5 p.m. Tuesday were Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott (4,535,229 likes); Rihanna (4,197,367 likes), an alternate photo of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (4,089,475 likes), Kendall Jenner (3,639,449 likes) and Shawn Mendes with Hailey Baldwin (3,625,887 likes).

The top five most-viewed videos on Instagram as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday were of Rihanna via Vogue, showing off her Maison Margiela by John Galliano gown (4,159, 972 views); Kris Jenner’s video of Kim Kardashian in Versace and Kendell Jenner in Off-White (3,242,060 views); Zendaya, (2,462,265 views); Gigi Hadid, which shows her dress being sewn (2,290,917 views) and Ariana Grande (1,841,536 views).

As of midnight on Monday, the most talked-about designers on Instagram (based on the total global number of Instagram mentions by either tagging or including the name or title in captions or comments on photos or videos posted to Instagram) were Coach, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. The most popular celebrities were Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, and the most buzzyworthy couples were George and Amal Clooney, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, and Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin.

