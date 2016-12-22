CATBIRD SEAT: Lifetime’s designer competition reality show “Project Runway” will up the ante on the viewer experience of its 15th season finale Thursday.

The show worked with Intel for the first time, allowing for the viewing of the presentations in virtual reality for those who have the Samsung Gear VR headset using the Voke VR app. Viewers watching the episode on the Lifetime website will also have the option of panning to a view of the runway that suits their personal preference. The episode can also be accessed on demand via the Voke or Lifetime apps.

The season’s final episode features actress and singer Zendaya, who will serve as a guest judge, along with Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Tim Gunn.

Voke is the Santa Clara, Calif. company Intel said it was acquiring last month as it looked to gain a toe-hold in immersive experiences, with a particular emphasis on scaling the sports business. Voke distinguishes itself in the market with a stereoscopic camera along with the ability to view the footage that’s shot across multiple platforms.

For Intel, the “Project Runway” partnership gives it an additional boost in the fashion space, another vertical the tech firm hopes to make inroads into.

The company helped facilitate the virtual reality viewing of select designers’ runway shows in September during New York Fashion Week. That roster of designers included Erin Fetherston, Prabal Gurung, Marissa Webb and Band of Outsiders. Intel, through a spokeswoman, declined to say if there are plans in the works for the next New York Fashion Week.

Earlier this year Intel partnered with Los Angeles leather goods company KillSpencer on use of the company’s RealSense technology in a drone to help KillSpencer shoot new marketing content. The technology recognizes movement, facial expressions and the environment, allowing the drone to be programmed to shoot in more extreme conditions.