ANIMAL INSTINCTS: The International Fur Federation doesn’t waste a minute. Shortly after 1843, The Economist’s lifestyle magazine, published an interview online with Donatella Versace saying she was renouncing fur, the lobby sprang into action.

In the story, which will come out in print on Friday, Versace said fur will no longer be used in her collections. “Fur? I am out of that. I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn’t feel right,” she told the magazine.

Reached Wednesday, a Versace spokesman said the company had no further comment.

Versace’s statement came just hours after fellow Italian brand Furla said it was going fur-free beginning with the cruise 2019 collection that will be in stores in November. All women’s and men’s products will be made using ecological fur.

The International Fur Federation’s chief executive officer Mark Oaten declared he was “very disappointed to hear that Versace has said they won’t use real fur in collections. The majority of top designers will continue to work with fur, as they know it is a natural product that is produced responsibly. With growing concern about the environment and plastics in fashion, I truly believe fur is the natural and responsible choice for designers and consumers.”

Several fashion brands have revealed fur-free policies in recent months, including Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, following in the footsteps of Gucci, which unveiled its plans in October.

Gucci’s Kering stablemate Stella McCartney has long eschewed fur and leather, as has Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Retailers including the Yoox Net-a-porter Group and Selfridges have also said “No” to fur.