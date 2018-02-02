MILAN — The International Fur Federation has unveiled the 10 finalists for the 15th edition of the Remix talent contest, a fur design competition established in 2004.

Sustainability takes center stage at this year’s competition, as IFF asked the designers to develop their collections along certain criteria, including the use of recycled materials, sustainable dyeing techniques and the traceability of the fur.

Finalists presented from local fur associations come from different countries including Spain, Hong Kong, China and the Netherlands, among others.

The finalists are Tanziya Sadrieva; Alba Ciordia; Angel Tran; Chunchen Liu; Clara Huber; Abigail Wirth; Federica Polli; Lam Wing Sum; Kazuki Harada, and Siyang Meng.

At a time when many brands such as Gucci, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Diane von Furstenberg have pledged to go fur-free, the aim of the International Fur Federation is to promote new talents and a different, more conscious, approach to the use of fur, “’from nature to nature.’ Fur is indeed one of the most sustainable, eco-friendly and natural materials and we — as an industry — are constantly committed to produce without damaging our planet,” explained Mark Oaten, chief executive officer of the IFF.

On Feb. 25, the jury, presided over by Vogue Italia’s deputy director and head of Vogue Talents Sara Sozzani Maino and including designer Arthur Arbesser as jury guest, will select three winners. Their fur designs will be featured in a fashion shoot produced by Vogue Italia to appear in the publication’s April issue as well as online on vogue.it. Additionally, the pieces will appear in the global “IFF Fur Now” campaign.

The best designer will also receive mentorships and training programs. The IFF will cover two training trips to the Copenhagen Design Studio and Toronto’s North American Fur Auctions.

To further mark this year’s focus on sustainability, Saga Furs, the Finland-based fur auction company, will present a special award, bestowing a full-paid training trip to the Saga Furs Design Center to the most creative and innovative designer.

Most recently, IFF debuted a video campaign featured on its web site and social media channels to stress the commitment of the organization toward sustainability. The 94-second clip aims to inform consumers and designers about the use of real fur, which, according to IFF’s vice president of the Americas, Nancy Daigneault “is much more sustainable than fake fur and it’s more environmentally friendly.”