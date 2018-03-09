The fashion and entertainment worlds came together on Thursday to celebrate International Women’s Day at The Standard Hollywood as Jonathan Simkhai and writer, television host and transgender rights activist Janet Mock invited friends to dinner and to participate in The Standard’s Ring Your Rep initiative benefiting Swing Left.

The event drew Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Jaime King, Aluna Francis, Skyler Samuels, Arielle Kebbel. Angelique Soave, Gavin Turek, Brittany Xavier and Baddiewinkle, among others.

Simhkai first encountered Mock when he heard her speak at the Women’s March last year. “I was so impressed that I reached out to her to talk about ways we could work together. I’m not ‘political’ but anything I can do to support women, I will,” he said.

The designer created a black-and-white T-shirt that said “Feminist AF,” explaining, “It’s playful and it gets the message across.” Actress Diane Guerrero proudly wore hers with a black shorts suit, saying, “It speaks pretty clearly for itself.”

The shirts will be sold on jonathansimkhai.com, with proceeds benefiting Swing Left, the progressive political group which aims to take back the House for Democrats in 2018 by encouraging people to vote in the November mid-term elections.

“People want to get more involved and make a difference, but it can be overwhelming. We’re not all career activists. We’re trying to show people there are easy ways to act, like picking up the phone to tell your congressman what issues are important to you, or buying something to support a good cause,” Mock said.

The Ring Your Rep phone booths, land lines that connect callers directly to their state representatives offices, with which they leave messages advocating the issues of their choice, exist in all five Standard hotel properties, and the phones in each guest room also have Ring Your Rep buttons.

Earlier this month, The Standard Hollywood unveiled artist Zoe Buckman’s first public installation, “Champ,” a 43-foot-tall neon outline of an abstracted uterus with fiberglass boxing gloves in place of ovaries, in front of the hotel.

Simkhai, meanwhile, is adapting to life in Los Angeles, having moved 10 of his staffers across the country into offices around the corner from Melrose Place. He and his husband are also expecting twins — a boy and a girl — this summer. “I’m very happy right now,” he beamed.