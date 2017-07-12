LONDON — Le Kilt and Matthew Miller have been named winners of the International Woolmark Prize for the British Isles. Le Kilt won for women’s wear and Matthew Miller won for men’s wear.

The results were announced Wednesday during a lunch at Spring restaurant in London. The prize means that both designers will move on to the final part of the design competition and compete for the global title.

Nominees for the women’s wear prize were Helen Lawrence, Roberts Wood and Sadie Williams. The men’s wear prize nominees were Liam Hodges, and Phoebe English Man.

Each of the 65 global nominees had received 2,000 Australian dollars, or $1,520, to assist in the development of their submission piece, ahead of the July regional finals, which are taking place in Dubai, Milan, New York, Seoul and Sydney.

Each regional men’s wear and women’s wear winner will this year receive 70,000 Australian dollars, or $53,210 towards the development of their next submission.

The Woolmark Company said it has increased the monetary prizes at every level of the competition in a bid to reinforce its commitment to “supporting emerging design talent.”

Winners of the final competition will earn an additional 250,000 Australian dollars, or $190,000.

Wednesday’s winners are also up for the newly introduced Innovation Award that was created to recognize the most unique and creative fabric or yarn development from a finalist.

The winner of the Innovation Award will receive 100,000 Australian dollars, or $76,000, and being presented with “commercial opportunities,” according to Woolmark.

The textile mill responsible for the yarn’s development will be promoted via The Woolmark Company’s global trade promotional program.

“Just when you may think you’ve seen it all, along comes an exciting new fabric or innovative new yarn, and that’s why we have established the Innovation Award,” said Stuart McCullough, The Woolmark Company’s managing director.

“It not only keeps competition fierce, but it also allows for our prestigious trade partners to get global recognition and ultimately increases the market share of wool.”