Fast-growing online intimates brand ThirdLove has added 24 new sizes to its bra collection.

According to Heidi Zak, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of ThirdLove, the expansion was based on curated data that indicated the demand for the broader range of sizes. The company also conducted a beta test in June 2017 that sold out in eight days. That resulted in a wait list of 1.3 million women for the new sizes. ThirdLove’s size range — it now offers a total of 70 options — includes band sizes ranging from 28 to 48, and cup sizes ranging from an AA through H. The company also offers half-cup sizes.

In a telephone interview, Zak said the additional sizes will first be offered in its “Perfect Coverage Bra” in seven colors, including five “naked” shades to complement a range of skin tones. “We are keeping the price the same as the main line, even it costs almost 50 percent more to produce,” the co-ceo said. The average cost for a bra on ThirdLove is $68. Zak noted that most of the firm’s competitors offer just 25 or 26 size options.

The co-ceo added that plans are under way to add the size options to other bra styles, including the “24/7 Classic T-Shirt” and the “Plunge” bra.

“It’s been a really easy process to decide what sizes to add first. We know what sizes they are asking for. The average bra size is a 34E or DD. We go through a G cup and now [the additional sizing] brings us up through an H cup,” Zak said.

Half sizes are available from “A through D cups,” and the additional size options are not referred to as a “plus” range. “There’s no differentiation on our site,” Zak said, noting that size inclusivity is about helping women find their perfect bra and fit.

The firm’s proprietary algorithms have more than 400 million data points, which are used to design the product and help determine future purchase decisions based on past orders.