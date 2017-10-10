On Tuesday, model Irina Shayk posted some pictures on her personal Instagram profile wearing Intimissimi underwear pieces.

The global face of the Italian lingerie label took to the social network to debut “Intimissimi Every Wear Book,” a pocket-sized guide offering insight into the brand’s new tops collection, including tank tops, bodysuits and long-sleeve sweaters.

Emerging photographer Rowan Papier shot the guide’s images, such as photos capturing Shayk against a gray backdrop or lying on a tanned leather sofa. “I wanted to shoot on camera film, showing Irina under a natural and iconic light, minimizing retouches,” Papier said.

Will forever love the new #Everywear apparel book launching worldwide today.. Thank u @rowanpapier and @intimissimiofficial for this beautiful project❤

“Portraying me in such a pure, true and intimate way, Papier exalted a relaxed, sometimes vulnerable, side of my personality,” said Shayk.

The pictures in the catalogue reflect the lingerie brand’s new communication strategy. In September, Intimissimi unveiled its new advertising campaign, which is titled #insideout, where Mario Testino shot several women, including Shayk, fully clothed in an attempt to document their inner beauty.

Intimissimi, which last Friday hosted its annual “Intimissimi on Ice” skating show at the Arena in Verona in the presence of Shayk and American actress Katie Holmes, is gearing up to unveil its first store in New York City, located on Fifth Avenue, next week.

Shayk is expected to attend the opening event on Oct. 18, along with Ana Ivanovic, Dakota Johnson, Ella Mills and Sarah Jessica Parker.