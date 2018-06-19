LOOKING WEST: Persian Idea, a family-run fashion company based in Tehran, is looking to expand its presence in Europe.

Following its European debut at Pitti Uomo earlier this month with a men’s wear collection presented on the Baglioni Hotel’s rooftop, the company unveiled on Tuesday its plans to grow internationally with the opening of showrooms in Milan and Paris by the end of 2019.

“I think political turmoil could slow down our expansion, but I’m confident we will have both units opened in 2019,” explained Javad Sedghamiz, chief executive officer of the company, which runs the Persian Idea fashion brand.

Focused on growing a local community of fashion designers and keeping the entire pipeline in Iran, the company leverages sustainable production processes and has plans to expand its technological research and development hub, too.

Rather than a fashion brand helmed by one designer, Persian Idea organizes two contests a year, selecting each time a group of eight winning designers among the most talented applicants. The group of designers is committed to developing the seasonal collections for men and women. The collections are focused on a genderless approach and are rooted in the country’s cultural DNA.

Sedghamiz stressed his commitment to open Middle Eastern and Iranian cultures to Western countries; he described the Persian Idea fashion brand as a lifestyle company exploiting technology to infuse his country’s culture with “modernity, which is not only our goal, but also a means and the ‘reason why’ behind our work,” he said.

Persian Idea Mode ArTech, which controls the namesake brand, was established at the beginning of 2018.