ALL ABOARD: Iris Apfel and Julien Macdonald will be among the industry guests aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 when it makes its fashion trans-Atlantic crossing to New York, landing on Sept. 7, the first day of New York Fashion Week, WWD has learned.

The 1,130-square-foot boat will depart from Southampton, England, on Aug. 31 and arrive at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Apfel and Macdonald will join passengers on the seven-night voyage that will feature a fashion show and industry-related talks. Fashion consultant Gail Sackloff, Colin McDowell and models from Storm Model Management will also be making the trip.

Macdonald will host a show comprised of his archive looks, while McDowell will do a Q&A with Apfel, the 95-year-old known for her eccentric style. The Q&A session will follow a screening of the documentary “Iris,” about her life.

“I’ve lived quite a life of fashion and can’t wait to experience style at sea,” said Apfel. “I look forward to being inspired by the elegance and glamor of the occasion and life onboard, especially the formal nights, on my voyage across the Atlantic.”

The 2017 Transatlantic Fashion Week price for a Britannia Balcony stateroom starts from 2,249 pounds, or $2,807, a person, including flights and transfers. The boat has 14 decks, six restaurants, two cafés, two bars and an afternoon tea room. The ship also has a planetarium, spa and the largest library at sea.

This is the second fashion voyage offered by the cruise line, which is operated by Carnival U.K. and owned by Carnival Corporation plc. The first trip took place last year with guests and presenters including Zandra Rhodes, Fern Mallis, Sackloff, McDowell, a host of Storm runway models, and Royal College of Art post-graduate students.