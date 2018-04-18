A NEW CEO FOR DVF?: Is Diane von Furstenberg getting ready to name a new chief executive officer? According to sources, Sandra Campos, former copresident of women’s apparel, contemporary brands, at Global Brands Group, may be close to becoming DVF’s new ceo.

Von Furstenberg was mum about the appointment Tuesday, but it’s no secret that the company has been searching for a new ceo since the departure in November 2016 of Paolo Riva after 18 months in the job. In December, DVF said she was looking to sell a stake in her company.

In January, DVF rehired longtime creative director Nathan Jenden as chief design officer and vice president of creative. Jenden succeeded Jonathan Saunders, who resigned.

Campos has been at GBG since 2015 and oversaw the Juicy Couture, Bebe, Buffalo, Tretorn, BCBG and Hervé Leger businesses. Earlier, she managed Cynosure Brands Holdings LLC, a global brand management and licensing company she cofounded to develop lifestyle brands for celebrities such as Dream Out Loud by Selena Gomez. Previously, she was president of O Oscar, an Oscar de la Renta division of Kellwood Co., and also held senior vice president posts at Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautical International and Polo Jeans.

Meantime, Global Brands Group said it has appointed Olin Lancaster as group president, men’s and women’s apparel, including leadership of the Bebe, BCBG and Juicy Couture brands. Lancaster will focus on driving commercial growth and building on the brands’ momentum and stature in the market. The company said Campos, who previously held responsibility for the brands, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Lancaster joined Global Brands Group in February 2018, and Campos reported to him.

Most recently, Lancaster served as president, wholesale North America, at Ralph Lauren, where he was responsible for men’s wear, kidswear, home furnishings, footwear and off-price. He left that role in April 2017. Earlier in his career, he was president of menswear at Kenneth Cole and vice president, global sales and marketing, DKNY men’s wear.