CUTTING THE RIBBON: Isabel Marant is breaking into new territory with the opening of her first store in Amsterdam. The standalone boutique, which had a soft opening last month, is located in the city’s Oud-Zuid district. Neighbors include the Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum and luxury labels such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès.

For the interiors, Marant’s studio collaborated with a group of young European designers and artisans who drew inspiration from the Sixties French experimental movement. There are cutout patches on the ceiling, protruding blocks that showcase the accessories and a wall carved in the shape of Marant’s signature 90 Degree earrings.

Exposed brick walls from the original building give the store a vintage industrial feel that mirrors the brand’s boho chic aesthetic. Fitting rooms are screened off with Japanese paper while corked tables and hand-carved pine podiums are scattered around the store.

Hanging bars display Marant’s latest collection, all of which she has personally tried on to ensure the pieces’ wearability. The new store is part of Marant’s rapid-fire retail expansion and is part of a bid to extend her network across Europe, Beijing and Hong Kong. The designer now has a total of 28 stores worldwide.