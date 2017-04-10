Isabel Marant today opened her fifth store in the U.S. in Miami’s Design District. The 2,150-square-foot shop is at 175 Northeast 40th Street on the ground floor of the Garden Lounge Building. Marant herself hasn’t been to Miami in more than 25 years, but plans to go in October for a store-opening party. She said she’s familiar with the city’s Art Deco architecture but didn’t seek to capture it for the store design. “I don’t really like the idea of having the same stores all over the world,” said Marant. “It’s always a new experience for the customer who shops in all my stores.”

To that end, the store was designed by French architect Laurent Deroo, who drew on the French Brutalist movement of the Fifties/Sixties. There’s a terrazzo made of lava stone and a cork and textile paneled ceiling. At the center of the store is a kinetic chandelier hanging over a raw wool sofa. Suspended white wood panels create partitions in the space. French sculptor Arnold Goron, who has decorated windows for Marant in the past, created a colorful rotating fan with long stems and colored petals to celebrate spring. The store will carry Marant’s main collection as well as Etoile Isabel Marant and accessories. It’s the company’s 25th store globally.