SPRING IN MILAN: Isabelle Harvie-Watt has joined the Spring Group (Spring Studios and Spring Place) as a partner and chief executive officer of the firm in Milan.

Harvie-Watt is tasked with expanding and managing the group’s footprint in Italy. This includes the opening of Spring Studios (Creative Agency, Production Services & Studios/Events), now operational in Milan, as well as the collaborative workspace and membership club Spring Place, scheduled to open by 2019. She also serves on the firm’s global executive committee, focused on identifying leading strategic decisions for the group.

“Spring is a platform where culture, creativity and ideas come together to transform brands and drive aspiration for consumers globally,” explained Harvie-Watt. It has a network that extends from London and New York to Milan. By the end of the year, it will also include Los Angeles. Francesco Costa is the chairman and owner of Spring Group.

Born and raised in London, Harvie-Watt has a Master of Arts in history and Italian literature from the University of Edinburgh, and has been working in Italy for 25 years. Most recently, she was chief executive officer of Havas Media Group Italy and managing director of Havas’ Global luxury division LuxHub.

Harvie-Watt previously held executive positions in communications at companies including Tod’s SpA, Versace and Giorgio Armani.