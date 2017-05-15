TROPHY ACTRESS: It’s a globetrotting month for Isabelle Huppert who, having just taken in the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Kyoto, Japan, will now be en route to the Cannes Film Festival, where she has two films competing in the official selection. They’re Michael Haneke’s “Happy End” and “Claire’s Camera,” by Hong Sang-soo, which was filmed in the streets of Cannes.

The Oscar-nominated actress will also be the leading lady at a dinner hosted by Kering on May 21, as the winner of the 2017 “Women in Motion” award, which is part of the third edition of the group’s program of the same name that is geared at showcasing the contribution of women to the film industry.

Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault will present the prize, joined by the film festival’s president and general delegate, Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux, according to a statement from Kering on Monday.

Huppert, in turn, has handpicked Palestinian director and scriptwriter Maysaloun Hamoud to receive the young talents award, which comes with funding worth 50,000 euros, or $54,710 at current exchange, to go toward her filmmaking projects.

Hamoud was chosen from a shortlist of up-and-coming film industry talents, for her 2016 debut directorial effort, “In Between.” It recounts the lives of three young Palestinian women fighting against the religious constraints of Arab-Israeli society in Tel Aviv, and scooped several awards at a number of international festivals, including three at the 64th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival last year.