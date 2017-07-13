Leading denim fabric company Isko celebrated the winners of the fourth edition of the Isko I-Skool fashion competition on Wednesday night in Milan, at Base venue, a former locomotive plant, with a fashion show, ceremony and party.

The competition — which saw 60,000 applications from some of the most prestigious fashion schools in the world and, for the first time, of independent aspirants, spanning from Japan and China, to the U.S. and Italy — was dedicated to upcoming fashion designers and marketing students.

The denim design contest challenged the talents to work on the “genderful” notion, presenting pieces that investigated the socially accepted codes of gender. Denim veteran Adriano Goldschmied presided over the jury and bestowed the Best Seller Award to Massimiliano Mucciarelli from Venice’s IUAV. This prize focused on the marketability of the piece, namely a dark denim overall with contrast stitching.

Goldschmied insisted on the importance of such contests, which nowadays provide young talents with a launching pad. He recalled he “didn’t have Isko nor the awards and we found our own way of passion, talent, liberty and freedom” wishing the student will be able to do the same.

Other award categories included Responsible Innovation, Best Show Piece and Reca Award.

In addition to the Isko awards, I-Skool supporting partner Swarovski rewarded a young designer. Giulia Masciangelo from NABA received a special award from Claudio Marcolli, Italian managing director of the brand, for her design of a crystal-encrusted boxy T-shirt.

Sustainability, high on the fashion agenda today, was the central topic of marketing strategies the candidates presented to the jury’s president Livia Firth — founder and creative director of Eco Age Ltd. Polimoda’s Sara Giordano scooped the marketing prize, which was awarded by Isko’s Fabio Di Liberto, who claimed that “green really is the new black.”

Reca Group, Seven For All Mankind, Replay and Tonello are among the supporting partners of the contest, which also offered internships to the winners.