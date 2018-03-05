Issa Rae will host the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Swarovski on Monday, June 4.

Rae is best known for her critically acclaimed hit show on HBO, “Insecure,” for which she has won two consecutive Best Actress Golden Globe nominations. The 33-year-old actress is also a writer, director, producer and web series creator.

For the first time in its 37-year history, the CFDA Fashion Awards will take place in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn Museum. The museum recently opened the exhibition David Bowie, and features world-famous collections ranging from ancient Egyptian masterpieces to contemporary art within a Beaux-Arts building designed by McKim, Mead and White.

“Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “We are also excited to take the awards to Brooklyn this year. The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion’s biggest nights.”

The nominees and honorees of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Swarovski will be revealed @cfda on Instagram on Thursday, March 15, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Creative Group at Condé Nast developed the digital announcement campaign. The campaign features a selection of designers, models and other influencers who speak to their connection to American fashion and the role the CFDA plays in supporting both emerging and established designers. Personal anecdotes were shot at the Brooklyn Museum or talent workspace.

The official partners of the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards include Lifewtr, Perrier-Jouët, Proximo (Maestro Dobel Tequila) and Pureology.