Istanbul-based women’s contemporary label Zeynep Arçay is set to launch in the U.S. The leather-rooted brand’s fall collection, its sixth overall, will launch with an online exclusive on Forward by Elyse Walker beginning July 15. Brick-and-mortar stockists will include Switch in Los Angeles and Julianne in New York and Santa Barbara, Calif., with other retailers expected to confirm after Paris sales meetings wrap in March. The U.S. web site will simultaneously see a revamp in the summer when fall product hits stores.

Designed by founder and creative director Zeynep Özlem Alpay, the label has an aesthetic of edgy sophistication underscored by timeless design. It launched three years ago exclusively with Turkish luxury retailer Beymen as a champion of paper-thin, manipulable leathers as everyday fabrics. The resulting collections have struck a balance of hard and soft, tailored and feminine silhouettes for the modern elegant woman.

“I’ve had a lot of success with the collection abroad and have been eyeing the U.S. for some time,” Alpay explains. “The strength of fall 2017 made it the obvious season to introduce to such an important new market. After a successful round of sales appointments in New York last week, I’m really excited about what this new market holds for the brand. We’ve also had a lot of celebrity support recently ahead of the U.S. launch, which has helped to set a nice tone.”

Fall expands on textiles outside the fine leathers library, featuring wool/cashmere/alpaca blends from Loro Piana, lace from Solstiss and furs and patent leathers tinged with an Eighties vibe. Design elements include puffy shoulders, batwing sleeves, draping and stirrup pants. Some recent celebrity fans include Kendall Jenner, Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen, Joan Smalls and Adriana Lima. Prices will range between $1,000 to $4,000 excluding furs, which are priced higher at $7,000 for a short red fox fur jacket and $11,000 for a long pink fox fur coat.