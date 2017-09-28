MENTORING THE ALUMNI: Istituto Marangoni launched a mentoring program called I’m Alumni Collections ®evolution [sic], which made its debut during Milan Fashion Week this month.

The mentorship aims to promote the talent of former students at the fashion school and provide them with tangible help, offering them a network of skilled experts and funding.

In particular, the school will finance the production and distribution of the collection and the staging of a fashion show, and also plan and design a communication strategy, specifically conceived for each designer.

Marangoni will select one student a year, drawing from the I’m Alumni Community, which gathers the former students.

For its first edition, the fashion school has allocated around 100,000 euros.

“Istituto Marangoni has always been interested in the future of its students. We’re very proud to be able to give this extraordinary opportunity, in which we firmly believe, to give a chance to tomorrow’s fashion professionals,” said Roberto Riccio, Marangoni’s group managing director.

The first recipient is Armando Costa, who graduated in 2006.

The fashion school is open to funding men’s wear designers as well.