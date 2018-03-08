ON THEIR MARKS: Italia Independent, Lapo Elkann’s eyewear brand, along with Garage Italia, the entrepreneur’s customization service for cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters and boats, are sponsoring Amna Al Qubaisi.

The 17-year-old racing driver, known as “the flying girl,” is the first Emirati woman to take part in the European series of Formula 4 racing competitions this year.

As part of the sponsorship, Italia Independent created a capsule collection of sunglasses, named “Unique Edition,” which Al Qubaisi will sport during her Formula 4 European debut.

The lineup will be available to purchase in the coming months at selected brand’s flagships.

Additionally, the logo of Garage Italia will flank the young Al Qubaisi’s racing helmet.

“We were inspired by ‘the flying girl,’ so it was natural and emotional for us to create a unique product for her, something expressing her personality and fusing the style and performance that have always characterized Italia Independent,” said Elkann.

Al Qubaisi, who started her karting career in 2014, won the United Arab Emirates’ Rotax Max Challenge last year, which gave her the opportunity to compete internationally under Italy-based motorsport team Prema Powerteam’s umbrella.

“Having Italia Independent and Garage Italia by my side on my Formula 4 European debut means a lot to me,” Al Qubaisi said highlighting how she shares the same passion for uniqueness, success and speed with both companies.

Last November, Garage Italia unveiled its new 18,300-square-foot headquarters in Milan, completed by a restaurant and bar managed by Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco and a professional driving simulator.