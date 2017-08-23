MILAN — Make your best offer, fashionistas. The doors of Milan Fashion Week are opening for the highest bidders as the industry’s big names have partnered with the Charity Stars web site to auction show tickets.

Until Sept. 8, users can tender their offer to get access to a range of fashion shows and events. The proceeds of the sales will be destined to a series of charitable foundations, picked by the fashion labels.

The hottest auctions include invites for the Versace, Giorgio Armani and Salvatore Ferragamo shows.

Versace offered two tickets to its upcoming show on Sept. 22, plus a meet-and-greet with Santo Versace to follow. So far, the bid has raised the top sum of 650 euros.

Fausto Puglisi submitted the same package, offering two passes for his fashion performance and a meet-and-greet with him on Sept. 20.

Giorgio Armani, Alberta Ferretti, Tod’s and No. 21 all offered two seats to their shows, while Salvatore Ferragamo also added passes for the after-show cocktail and party, hosted to celebrate the brand’s new women’s fragrance. This offer has raised 400 euros so far.

The proceeds of these auctions will be donated to the “Operation Smile Italia” foundation, which nurses and operates on children with face malformations such as harelips and cleft palates.

Renzo Rosso’s nonprofit “Only The Brave Foundation” will be supported by the sales of two front-row tickets at Marni‘s upcoming fashion show, scheduled on Sept. 24.

Etro bid two backstage and standing passes to its show and the house’s book signed by creative director Veronica Etro for the “Fondazione Theodora Onlus,” which provides recreational support to hospitalized children.

Antonio Marras offered two seats to support the “Never Give Up” non-profit organization, which aims to prevent and treat eating disorders.

Both brands doubled their involvement in favor of the “Lila Milano Onlus” as well. Active in the fight against AIDS since 1989, the organization was also chosen by the Sportmax and Aquilano.Rimondi brands, which offered two tickets each. In addition, Marina Rinaldi offered passes to attend the presentation of its capsule collection by Ashley Graham, who will be present along with the special guest Skin.

Trussardi offered a total of six passes to its show in support of both this organization and the “Associazione Amici del Centro Dino Ferrari,” which supports and promotes scientific research to fight diseases as muscular dystrophy, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

In addition, a range of brands joined the initiative bidding not experiences but products. These include bags by Prada, Miu Miu, Tod’s and Fratelli Rossetti and outerwear by Moncler and Fay, among others.