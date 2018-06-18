A new Las Vegas jewelry trade show is gearing up support.

Premier, a trade show run by Emerald Expositions that is set to launch in 2019, has signed the Italian Exhibition Group as one of its anchor exhibitors. The show is to take place from May 31 to June 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

IEG plans to “showcase a significant pavilion of Italian-made jewelry from some of the most highly regarded Italian brands and manufacturers in the world,” according to a statement revealing the company’s plans for Premier. Specific participating brands have yet to be revealed.

Emerald Expositions sees Premier as an “alternative” show — a more specialized option compared to Las Vegas Jewelry Market Week’s two behemoths, JCK and Couture.

Drew Lawsky, group show director for Emerald Expositions, said of the announcement: “We are delighted that the Italian Exhibition Group is joining us for the launch of Premier. The landscape has changed in Las Vegas, and based on the enthusiastic feedback we’ve been receiving from our manufacturers and brands, we’re confident that Premier will provide the market with the alternative environment it is seeking. IEG’s commitment to our event will serve to augment our already robust presence at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will have substantial draw among the type of qualified, motivated buyers that all three shows are seeking.”

Marco Carniello, director of IEG’s jewelry and fashion division, said of the partnership in a statement: “For the Italian Exhibition Group, this new partnership with a fair organizer of the size and caliber of Emerald Expositions is a most exciting development. Not only does it strengthen our presence in the international jewelry sector, but it provides a range of new opportunities for ‘Made in Italy’ in the critically important U.S. market.”