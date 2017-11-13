MILAN — Italian tailor Gianni Campagna has died here at age 74. The cause of death was not revealed.

He is survived by his daughter Virginia Campagna.

Born and raised in the outskirts of Taormina, in Sicily, Campagna moved to Milan in 1962 where he worked at Sartoria Domenico Caraceni.

In 1999, he took over Caraceni’s atelier housed in the historic Palazzo Bernasconi on Milan’s Via Palestro with the financial support of former client and American Internet pioneer Rick Adams and established his namesake company Campagna & C. SpA. The company still operates its atelier in the same location.

Throughout his career, the tailor built a reputation for himself with Hollywood celebrities, ranging from Sharon Stone and George Clooney to Jack Nicholson, among others.

In the 1999 remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” movie, protagonist Pierce Brosnan sported a large variety of the Milanese tailor’s suits, including a three-button midnight blue one for a night date at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with costar Rene Russo.

Others within Campagna’s notable roster of customers include former U.S. president Bill Clinton, Mattel’s Bill Rollnick, Revlon’s Ron Perelman, Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis.

Before launching his own firm, Campagna worked for textile companies such as Facis, Marzotto and Lubiam.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Nov. 14, at the St. Francis of Pola church in Milan.