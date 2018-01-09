MEN’S AHEAD: According to Sistema Moda Italia figures released on Tuesday and marking the opening of men’s wear trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence, the Italian men’s wear fashion industry is expected to close 2017 with a 2.1 percent increase in sales to 9.2 billion euros. Men’s wear accounts for 17 percent of total sales generated by the textile and fashion pipeline and for 27.3 percent of ready-to-wear alone. Exports now account for 65 percent of the men’s wear business.

During Pitti Uomo‘s inaugural press conference, Carlo Calenda, Italy’s Minister of Economic Development, praised the trade show as “an example.” He said that, ahead of the general elections in the country, scheduled for March 4, the coordination between all fashion associations that has recently been achieved “should not fall together with the government” and that steps should be taken so that the process of modernization in the industry should not end. In accordance with the Italian Chamber of Fashion’s stance, Calenda urged to continue to invest in sustainability and in “increasingly stronger technology.”