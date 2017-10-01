COFFE KLATCH: Iulia Dobrin, founder of luxury lingerie brand I.D. Sarrieri, and Karine Ohana, a partner of investment bank Ohana & Co., hosted a breakfast gathering at Le Ritz Paris on Friday morning.

Guests at the event, including Frédérique Picard, Thierry Maman, Emmanuelle Brizay, Martine Geromegnace, Lan Vu and Michèle Evrard, could peruse I.D. Sarrieri’s summer 2018 collection that was on display in the sun-filled suite.

“We try to present during fashion week the ready-to-wear side of the collection,” explained Dobrin. “We decided to start that some seasons ago.”

Ready-to-wear season also serves as an occasion for her to meet with fashion editors in town for the shows.

Also in attendance at the breakfast was Stephan Borchert, the newly named chief executive officer of GrandVision, who most recently served as president of Sephora Europe and the Middle East. Borchert said he will take up his new position, based in Amsterdam, in January 2018.

Madrid-based jewelry designer Helena Rohner was in Paris presenting her line at the Première Classe trade show. Her collection, fashion jewelry with a high-end finish, is sold mainly in Japan, in London through Paul Smith and in the Scandinavian markets.

Ohana & Co. is a boutique mergers and acquisitions firm that has recently advised Onward, on its purchase of Charlotte Olympia, and Hourglass, on its sale to Unilever plc.