ALL-AMERICAN STYLE: For Friday’s two big Inaugural events, Ivanka Trump turned to Oscar de la Renta’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for an outfit for her father’s swearing-in ceremony in the morning and she donned a Carolina Herrera champagne-colored embellished gown for the Inaugural Balls.

The Oscar de la Renta designers saw to it that Ivanka Trump hit just the right notes for three key events during the weekend. For Thursday’s wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, the entrepreneur wore a kelly green wool cashgora coat with matching crepe dress. Thursday night’s candlelight ball in Union Station was another occasion for her to wear the New York label – this time it was an ivory crepe gown with black velvet corset bow. The Oscar de la Renta trifecta was completed at Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, where the First Daughter donned an ivory cashgora wool jacket with stretch cady pant. Trump must really be a fan of the brand, having also turned to the design duo to dress her three children – Arabella, Joseph and Theodore Kushner – for the actual Inauguration.

Her sister Tiffany seemed to follow her lead for outerwear, choosing a white doublebreasted one albeit from Taoray Wang, a Chinese fashion label that shows during New York Fashion Week. Online observers noted that Hillary Clinton also went with a Ralph Lauren Collection double face cashmere cream-colored coat and jewel-neck suit. The former presidential candidate was credited with starting a modern suffragette movement last year, by campaigning and debating in the color prominently worn by women attending marches seeking the right to vote in the early 1900s.

But back to Ivanka Trump. Now that she has taken a formal leave from the fashion company that bears her name and is expected to play a key role in her father’s administration, sporting her own brand is no longer a no-brainer. For her first appearance Friday morning, she wore a navy wool tweed coat over a navy wool flannel high neck dress.

In advance of her family’s move to the Beltway, the Wharton grad broke bread with about a dozen of New York’s more influential women. Hosted by her friend Wendi Deng and organized by former Goldman Sachs-er Dina Powell, the group reportedly included Tory Burch, Time’s Nancy Gibbs, Deloitte’s Cathy Engelbert, Xerox chairwoman Ursula Burns, Tina Brown, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski, IBM’s Ginni Rometty, Glamour’s Cindi Leive and Christy Turlington Burns among others. Women’s empowerment was reportedly the main point of discussion.