WILL THE OTHER SHOE DROP?: Is Neiman Marcus cutting ties with the Ivanka Trump company to stop selling its jewelry?

That possibility was hashed out and (asserted by some) web sites Friday after noting that Ivanka Trump fine jewelry was no longer available on Neiman Marcus’ web site. But the retailer presented a different picture.

A Neiman Marcus spokeswoman said Friday, “Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business, which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity, we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our web site, or both.”

Executives at Neiman Marcus did not respond to requests for comment about whether that arrangement will continue for fall. Unlike the Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories that are sold in department stores and specialty stores and are geared for working women, the label’s fine jewelry is more expensive and is not sold in mass stores.

Meanwhile, executives at Ivanka Trump have broken their silence about the state of the business, after a few weeks of declining to comment. Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, said in a statement Friday, “The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

On Thursday, Nordstrom denied that the company’s decision to drop the Ivanka Trump fashion brand for fall was affected by political factors or the Trump administration’s recent executive order actions regarding immigration or any other policy measure. “This was a decision made entirely based on brand performance,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman said.

Fueling the online speculation and (condemnation Friday morning) was San Francisco activist Shannon Coulter, who launched the all-things-Trump boycott last fall with #GrabYourWallet, and tweeted Friday “@neimanmarcus,do I dare hope? Are you following in @Nordstrom footsteps?”

Nordstrom was key in launching the label, which started in footwear in 2011, before expanding into accessories and apparel. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business.”

The First Daughter has been besieged by online critics in the past week or so. Trump faced a firestorm after posting a photo of herself decked out in a silver gown with her husband Jared Kushner in black tie on Jan. 28. At that time, thousands of protestors were demonstrating at airports throughout the U.S. against President Trump’s ban on immigration and travel for people in seven Muslim-majority countries.

While fans of the Ivanka Trump brand can no longer find it in Nordstrom, they still can copy her Inaugural Night look. Saks Fifth Avenue is still selling a nude-colored Carolina Herrera Galaxy evening gown in various sizes, though the purchase will set shoppers back by $9,990.