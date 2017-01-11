IVANKA ALL ABOUT D.C.: Hours after her father lambasted American intelligence agencies and squared off with the media alleging “fake news” Wednesday, Ivanka Trump has set the record straight about her post-inaugural plans. Although she is taking leaves of absence from the Trump Organization and her signature fashion brand, she is keeping the door open about what will be “the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country.”

In a Facebook post on her personal page, the entrepreneurial mother-of-three said she will take a formal leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her apparel and accessories brand once her father is sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. “I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company,” she wrote.

As expected, Trump has tapped Abigail Klem, the president of the company she started in 2007, to lead the brand during her absence from the New York scene. In that capacity, Klem, a lawyer-turned-fashion-executive, will work with a board of trustees to manage the strategic and day-to-day operations of the business. It could not be determined Wednesday afternoon when the board will be installed or who will be on it. Initially started as a jewelry company in 2007, Ivanka Trump is now believed to be a $100 million brand.

“I am confident that under her leadership the company will continue creating smart, solution-oriented product and content,” Trump posted. “My brothers will oversee the Trump Organization, and I know that in their capable hands the business will thrive.”

And while any of her Instagram or Twitter followers know Trump is all about girl-power posts and work-life balance, she spelled out her interests on Facebook. Trump said she is “grateful for the overwhelming amount of outreach I’ve received from people all across America who have shared their stories and offered to extend their ideas and expertise in the areas I am deeply passionate about, including the education and empowerment of women and girls; leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators, and unleashing the potential of women in the workplace.

“I am eager to hear more from them as I determine the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country,” Trump added. “Thank you to those of you who’ve lent your voices and perspective. To those of you I’ve yet to meet, I look forward to working with you and for you.”

She also addressed another much written-about subject in recent days. “My husband, Jared, and I will be moving with our family to Washington, D.C., where Jared will serve as senior adviser to the president. I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools.”

With three children under the age of five, the couple decided on their own white house — albeit a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom colonial in the Kaloramo neighborhood a few short blocks from where President Obama and Michelle Obama plan to live as of Jan. 20.