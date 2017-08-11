IVANKA READY FOR FALL: The Ivanka Trump brand will be opening a boutique in Trump Tower this fall, according to sources.

As for whether the label’s full selection — dresses, sportswear, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories — will be available remains to be seen. A spokeswoman for the company declined comment Friday about any specifics regarding square footage, the actual launch date and whether company president Abigail Klem is concerned that the store may appear to some to be a conflict of interest even though Ivanka has stepped away from the company.

Prior to her father’s inauguaration in January, Trump announced that she would give up her role running her fashion brand as well as her post as executive vice president of acquisitions and development at the Trump Organization. Her stepping back followed the appointment of her husband Jared Kushner in as a senior adviser to the Trump administration. At that time, her husband’s attorney Jamie S. Gorelick said in a statement issued to Vanity Fair that Trump would also “sell all of her common stock and restructure her participation in Trump Organization transactions so that she no longer benefits from the profits.”

The new Ivanka Trump Collection store will not be the only one in the soaring Midtown tower that carries items from the family. The garden-level Trump store sells an assortment of sundries including polo shirts with the Trump National Golf Club insignia, neckties and cuff links from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection and books penned by the president.

The Ivanka Trump Collection has been making headlines all year. Social media went aflame after Nordstrom dropped the line of women’s bags, shoes and clothing. Not long after, Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, struck back saying the brand continues “to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

The brand is still sold at Macy’s, Dillard’s and other major retailers, but the yet-to-be-opened Trump Tower store will be its first outpost in New York in a few years. The company reportedly had stores on the Upper East Side and later in SoHo, both of which have since closed. The First Daughter’s popularity and fashion sense continue to earn high marks in China, where she has applied for a number of trademarks in recent months. A trip to Beijing is on the docket for Trump and her husband, who were invited earlier this year by China. They are expected to touch down there next month with their children including Arabella, who speaks Chinese. In April, the power couple were on the scene at the first summit between the President and Chinese President Xi Jinping.