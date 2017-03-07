ACTIVE INDOORS: Ivivva already outfits the active girl, so why not help her with her room?

The Lululemon Athletica Inc.-owned brand has teamed with Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s PBteen brand for a new capsule set to go on sale in July. Ivivva for PBteen totals more than 40 pieces, including bedding, furniture, decor, desk accessories, a ballet barre and boards to note goals. The collection is aimed at the tween and teen markets. Prints from Ivivva’s fall collection were infused into the capsule.

The collection will be sold in PBteen stores and its online site, with select pieces sold in some Ivivva stores and the activewear brand’s own online store.

The two businesses — this marks the first time they’ve worked together — share similar customer bases, according to PBteen head of design Allison Spampanato. Whether the collaboration will serve to bring new customers to both brands or boost sales remains to be seen. The point of the collection, Spampanato said, was “focusing on both tweens and teens” and “our goal here was to really create spaces that are ideal for active teens.”

The deal with Ivivva follows PBteen’s collaboration with the designer and stylist duo Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, who are in the process of building out their own lifestyle brand. The collection, revealed last month, was built around spring break with bedding, decor and outdoor and travel accessories. It follows an earlier collaboration between the two in 2013. In April, a previously unveiled deal with teen artist and designer Isabella Rose Taylor, is set to go on sale. The capsule includes items ranging from wall art to bedding bearing the artist’s sketches and paintings.