LIPSTICK POWER: British-Ethiopian singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu will front Cacharel’s next fragrance, Yes I am, due out on Jan. 22.

The 23-year-old’s debut album, “A Moment of Madness,” features her first hit, “White Tiger.” She’s toured with Coldplay and won numerous music awards.

“Synonymous with youth and liberty since 1978, Cacharel scents, like its fashion, have always expressed freedom of spirit,” the brand said in a statement. These include Anaïs Anaïs and Amor Amor.

Cacharel, whose fragrance license is held by L’Oréal, called Yes I Am its “first fragrance of independence.” Bizu was chosen to “embody the growing independence and power of the generation of young women who inspired the French house’s forthcoming scent,” said Cacharel.

Firmenich perfumers Honorine Blanc and Christope Raynaud created the eau de parfum, which features a cardamom note. It comes packaged in a lipstick-shaped bottle.

Bizu’s “White Tiger” accompanies the advertisement, which was lensed by another Millennial, Dexter Navy.