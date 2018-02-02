“It’s just us being us,” Jacquelyn Jablonski said, summing up the J Brand spring campaign.

Just about anything went for the shoot, handstands included, Jablonski added.

The model was joined by Elsa Hosk and their significant others, interior designer Brett Robinson and District Vision cofounder Tom Daly, for the Los Angeles denim brand’s campaign. The couples were also together for an outdoor luncheon to celebrate the campaign Thursday at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Hosk and Jablonski played hostesses for the celebration, which included guests Emma Roberts, Jaime King, Langley Fox, Karla Welch and Tasya van Ree.

It was a firm “maybe” when Hosk and Jablonski were asked if their partners had perhaps caught the modeling bug after shooting for J Brand.

“Brett pretends like he’s too cool for school, but he loves the attention,” Jablonski said.

All kidding aside, the two were there to talk up the denim brand as natural fans of the line.

“I always thought J Brand was this iconic jeans brand,” Hosk said.

“That was the one [brand] that me and my sisters would get,” Jablonski added.

The denim company’s campaign was shot by Magnus Unnar with the season ranging from casual looks, such as the cropped skinnies with braid detailing and low-rise flare leg cuts all the way up to dressy leather cigarette pants and skirts.

Up next for the models is a bit of philanthropy work, with Hosk set to embark on a trip to Vietnam for charity, while Jablonski helps plan a summer event for the organization she founded called Autism Tomorrow.