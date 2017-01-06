CRITICAL MASS: Activity at the Row DTLA appears to be gaining momentum, with several retail and office deals now in the pocket of the downtown Los Angeles redevelopment.

The market’s been closely watching the project, at 2 million square feet of space that’s in the midst of a reimagining a six-building portfolio built by the Southern Pacific Railroad originally as its rail yard in the Twenties. The properties, acquired in 2014 by New York real estate investment firm Atlas Capital Group and Square Mile Capital Management for a reported $357 million, includes the current headquarters and main factory of American Apparel. Brokerage and development firm Runyon Group is in charge of leasing up the project.

Among the list of new tenants is J Brand, which will take up 29,000 square feet of office space for its new headquarters, to be located in a two-story building and slated for a spring opening. Mitu, a digital media firm that began as a YouTube page and today works with Latino content makers, will take up another 13,000 square feet of office space there, also in the spring.

Among the new retail deals are L.A. fine jewelry company Vrai & Oro, which bows its first-ever store in 661 square feet at the Row. Vintage retailer Gossamer leased 2,002 square feet for a store set to open in February, while eyewear company Ahlem inked a deal for 656 square feet to open in the summer. Additionally, Flask & Field, which is billed as a wine and lifestyle shop, will open a 1,200-square-foot store as early as the spring. Japanese restaurant Hayato, with about 1,000 square feet at the Row, is also set for a spring opening.

The last of the newly revealed leases is 4,000 square feet for New York boxing studio Shadowbox’s first West Coast outpost.

The new tenants join a roster of already unveiled deals that run the gamut from coffee houses to design firm and boutique A+R, with more than 6,800 square feet of space opening this month. Streetwear retailer Bodega opens an 8,000-square-foot shop as early as the spring, marking its West Coast debut.

Fashion illustrator Carly Kuhn of The Cartorialist created a studio and workshop in November as part of an artists-in-residence offering there.