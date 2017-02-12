ALL IN THE FAMILY: “I’m just here as a mom,” said Julianne Moore, who was standing in the crowd at Spring Studios observing the J. Crew presentation. One of the models was her 14-year-old daughter, Liv Freundlich, who was posing next to Lisa Eisner. “I’m pretty interested in modeling,” said Freundlich, who’s the spitting image of her mother. The high school student, posing in a camouflage shirt jacket and big dot nettle skirt, said that she was talking to her mom about modeling and was able to land her first gig.

Mathilda Gianopoulos, daughter of Molly Ringwald, was also modeling for the first time ever, and her mother was milling in the crowd as well. The seventh grader said she got the job through Jenna Lyons, president and creative director of J. Crew. “Jenna offered it to me and I was really excited,” she said. “I’m interested in modeling and I want to act as well,” she said.

Meantime, Eisner, a fashion editor, stylist, photographer, publisher and jewelry designer, said she did a Tom Ford campaign way back, and 25 years ago posed for a J. Crew catalog. These days, she’s focusing on her jewelry collection.

Sandra Bernhard, who was posing in a pair of red wide-leg pants and a men’s striped shirt, said, “I’m here because of Jenna Lyons.” Bernhard said she’s done a lot of modeling in her day for designers such as Commes des Garçons, Chanel and Thierry Mugler. “Things were easier back then, but this is fun,” she said. Lately, she’s focusing on her radio show on SiriusXM called “Sandyland” that airs daily from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and her one-woman show, “Sandra Monica Boulevard: Coast to Coast,” which was headed to San Francisco. Another famous relation modeling for J. Crew was Jerzey, Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, and an aspiring clothing designer.