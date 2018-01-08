MOUNTING MENSWEAR: J JS Lee designer Jackie Lee debuted her men’s wear range as an installation during London Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday.

“I love Savile Row,” Lee enthused. “I love men’s tailoring, especially English and American tailoring. And I thought, how can I put a little bit of the humor in it and put a twist in it? It still looks tailored but in a young and a different way. That was the aim.”

Lee’s ensembles were suspended from the ceiling at her presentation held at the Discovery Lab at The Store Studios. “With women’s wear there is so many things to do and men’s there are so many challenges to do,” she mused.

Lee employed wools from British mills and used shades of cream, navy, black and sand. She created a range of separates that included outerwear, tailored jackets, trousers and shirting. Versatile jumpsuits came with detachable pieces while suspenders appeared as decorative elements on suits and jackets.