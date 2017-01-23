Swedish fashion brand J. Lindeberg plans e-commerce expansions into both North and South America in 2017, moves that could expand online revenues by more than 100 percent in 2018, the company said.

The brand recently became available in Canada. David Feiner, acting director of e-commerce, said the company believes “there is a huge opportunity to capture the Canadian market, and we see the online channel as a catalyst. We look forward to quickly expanding into these new territories.”

Jonas Andersson, president of U.S. operations, said, “We have barely scratched the surface for J.Lindeberg in the Americas, specifically online. We remain committed to fueling growth in this digital world and furthering our partnership with BestRetail.”

BestRetail is a provider of cloud-based retail platforms, and provides J. Lindeberg with the platform for its online presence.

Andersson said the company re-platformed in the summer of 2015, which has helped it double its online business in 2015. The company said it expects “similar results for fiscal 2016.”

Founded in 1996 in Stockholm, the brand is distributed in more than 35 countries. It offers active lifestyle collections in menswear, womenswear, golf and skiwear.