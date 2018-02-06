ME, TOO: Jonathan Anderson is taking a collaborative approach to his spring/summer 2018 ad campaign, asking members of the public to submit pictures so that he can promote future imagery – and image-makers – with the slogan Your picture/Our future.

“By asking for submissions in this way, it really feels like the right way to find new imagery. We have taken a chance on image-makers in the past, and we decided to do it in an even bigger way now,” the designer said, adding that he wants to help emerging talent along.

“I felt as if we were given a chance. We were all young, new and coming through together, particularly when we launched our campaigns. It felt right to give somebody else that opportunity. Fundamentally, it is about talent giving a chance to talent —this is something I really believe in.”

He said the aim is to “galvanize a new generation of image-makers—aged 18-30—and to help one of them develop a distinct voice in the forthcoming campaign.”

Anderson, the label’s founder and creative director, is working with Benjamin Bruno, the brand’s creative consultant and M/M (Paris), who usually work with Anderson on his campaigns.

Anderson also plans to curate the submissions for a show that will take place in London later this year. A jury of fashion industry fashion figures, led by Anderson, will be responsible for the final selection.

The spring/summer 2018 campaign will be launched online and on walls, with a fly posting strategy to capture a new audience,, as well as in select print publications. Application details are on the brand’s site.