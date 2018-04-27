Jack Rogers has appointed Lydia Forstmann as chief executive officer.

Forstmann arrives at the shoe brand from Rag & Bone, where she served as chief commercial officer.

Former Jack Rogers ceo Clare Schultheis will step down this summer after 5 years at the helm. The company noted in a statement that Schultheis decided to leave in order to spend more time with her family.

Prior to Rag & Bone, Forstmann spent time at Swarovski, Coach and Tory Burch.

Jack Rogers chairman Bill Smith said in a statement: “We are very excited to have Lydia Forstmann join Jack Rogers as our new ceo. She has a successful track record managing global fashion companies with strong accessories backgrounds. We look forward to her guidance in contributing to the continued success of the company.”

Smith added of Schultheis’ success: “During her tenure, Schultheis doubled company sales and grew profitability with major growth coming from both the e-commerce and wholesale channels. Forstmann will prioritize expanding the current business and also unlocking new opportunities to solidify the brand’s reputation as a mainstay in the fashion footwear and accessories space.”