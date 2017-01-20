THE KINGMAKER COMETH: Jaclyn Hill, the influencer who beauty brand Becca Cosmetics rode to a deal with Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., has whipped up another collaboration. On social media Friday, she revealed she’s been working on a palette with Morphe Brushes, a sequel to a palette she released with the brand in 2014. In an Instagram post, Hill said, “[Morphe creative director and cofounder] Linda [Tawil] gave me complete control and I was so picky with the pigmentation, application and blend-ability. Our goal was to create something high quality with an affordable price. After two years we feel we mastered it.” The palette launches in March.

Morphe has harnessed the power of social media to build a brand far beyond its store in Burbank, Calif., and its core competency in makeup brushes. The first palette it created with Hill sold out within 24 hours. Morphe has also teamed up with the social-media personality known as Kathleen Lights on a palette, and makeup brand founder and influencer Jeffree Star on a brush set. The marketing technology firm Tribe Dynamics has tracked the ascension of Morphe on social media and, in November of last year, found its earned media value across various digital platforms jumped 30.14 percent to nearly $29.5 million. That total had it in the vicinity of better known brands such as Too Faced, NYX and Urban Decay. No doubt the relationship with Hill has played a role — and will continue to play a role — in Morphe’s social-media rise.