LA MARSEILLAISE: He’s know for staging shows in venues that riff on retro references inspired by his upbringing in Provence, such as a gaming arcade or a swimming pool. Next up, maverick designer Simon Porte Jacquemus will literally be going back to his roots for the presentation of a fashion show and tandem exhibitions in a southern French city where he spent much of his youth: Marseille.

As the special guest of the city’s upcoming OpenMyMed festival, the designer will be taking his love of performance to new heights.

For his show, due to be held on May 13, Jacquemus plans to have 32 models in looks from his Santons de Provence spring 2017 collection walk across a soaring flat footbridge linking the open-air Place d’Armes in the Fort Saint Jean, a 17th century military complex with panoramic views over the port of Marseille, to the Rudy Ricciotti-designed main building of the Museum for Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM). Devoid of arch or cables, the bridge is made of black concrete suspended 60 feet in the air. The show will be open to members of the public, with reservations to be made through the designer’s web site from April 20. The event is produced by the Maison Méditerranéenne des Métiers de la Mode (MMMM), which supports young fashion designers from France and the Mediterranean basin.

Under the banner “Marseille je t’aime,” the designer will also stage exhibitions at two of the city’s museums.

In shows entitled “Maison” and “Archives”, set to run May 12 to Jan. 14, 2018, at the Musée d’art contemporain de Marseille, Jacquemus will present house sculptures based on his signature round and square forms, as well as a video made with “Bodies in Open Spaces” performance artist Willi Dorner and photographer David Luraschi.

The film, set to a retro musical-style score with chirping cicadas as percussion, features people dressed in archive Jacquemus creations arranged in a mound formation and shot against the ‘calanques,’ the name for the rocky inlets around Marseille and nearby Cassis.

For “Images,” set to run May 13 to July 31, Jacquemus has taken over a 12th century chapel of the Order of Malta in the fort complex. Under 32-foot-high ceilings, a constellation of screens will project a patchwork of images and videos taken from his Instagram account and personal album, offering an intimate perspective on the designer’s universe and inspirations through his own eyes.

Jacquemus scooped the special prize in the 2015 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers and counts Rei Kawakubo – one of his designer heroes – and Miley Cyrus among his admirers.

