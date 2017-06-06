SHIRTY BEHAVIOR: Jade Jagger is putting a precious spin on Lebanese label Karoline Lang’s signature piece, the tuxedo shirt, with two made-to-order versions customized with jewels due to be made available in the brand’s showrooms in Lebanon and Paris in September. The designs will be unveiled at a press event in Paris on June 8.

Jagger discovered the brand when she spotted one of their shirts on Tracy Francelet at a party. Francelet then introduced her to the label’s founder, Karine Tawil, who invited her to collaborate.

The London-based jewelry designer said she liked the idea of combining the garment’s “timeless elegance and architectural lines” with her “intricately crafted fine jewels.” “We realized we both share the same grounded values and passions for beauty and refined luxury,” she said.

Tawil, who is based in Beirut and opened a showroom on Paris’ Avenue Montaigne last September, produces six collections per year: two ready-to-wear and couture collections as well as bridal and evening lines.

