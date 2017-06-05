James Franco made his first appearance as the face of Coach’s forthcoming men’s fragrance wearing a navy intarsia sweater with a Space Shuttle motif — and talking about the “sleazy New York of the Seventies” and its then “burgeoning porn industry.”

The actor, whose face broke into a big smile the minute he addressed a press gathering on Monday morning in Manhattan, was referring to the yet-to-be-released HBO series “The Deuce,” in which he plays twins involved in that industry.

Coach unveiled a short commercial and print ad lensed by Steven Meisel, picturing Franco leaning against a vintage car with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

“The shoot was interesting,” Franco demurred, before sitting down to a three-course breakfast perfumed with cardamom, kumquat and geranium, which are among notes in the scent, produced under license by Inter Parfums SA.

The event fell on a special day for Victor Luis, chief executive officer of Coach Inc. “Today is my 11th anniversary at Coach,” he told the crowd, introducing Joshua Schulman, president and chief executive officer of the Coach brand, who started work that very morning and was toting a seating plan for the brand’s vast offices in a futuristic office tower at Hudson Yards.

“Things come full circle,” Luis said, explaining that Schulman had introduced him to Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer of Inter Parfums SA, whom Schulman knew from his Jimmy Choo days.

The Coach for Men fragrance is to launch in September.

Franco noted he had already done work for Coach’s sister brand Stuart Weitzman, for which he directed a short film starring Gigi Hadid in 2016.

