JUMPING IN: James Harden and P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets flew into Milan Friday night and turned up the next afternoon in the front row of Neil Barrett’s show at the designer’s headquarters — where they were quickly surrounded by top men’s editors starry-eyed at meeting the sports celebrities and taking selfies with them.

Harden is a longtime fan of Barrett’s and wears his designs often — “I have more of his clothes in my closet than I realized,” Harden said, revealing he and Barrett are in talks about a potential collaboration, although he declined to reveal details. During the show he seemed particularly excited by Barrett’s sneaker designs, nudging Tucker several times to point at specific styles.

The basketball superstar said he hoped to spend the next day doing some sightseeing in Milan before he headed to Paris for the men’s shows there. He plans to attend Virgil Abloh’s Off-White show as well as Abloh’s debut as men’s artistic director at “Louis,” i.e., Louis Vuitton. “I’m excited to see that,” Harden said.