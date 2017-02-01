IN THE BAG: Brexit, schmexit! Channel-hopping newcomers set to join the London-based boutique trade show Scoop later this month will include the boho-chic Parisian bag brand Jamin Puech. Co-founded by Isabelle Puech and Benoit Jamin, the label, which turns 25 this year, is known for its richly embroidered and hand-crocheted creations inspired by far-away cultures.

Entitled Renaissance Garden, the brand’s fall 2017 anniversary collection was inspired by representations of nature in Renaissance art as well as in the era’s fashions. Styles combine organic shapes embroidered with bees and butterflies, rich textiles like tapestry, silk damask and weighty velvets, and a noble, wintry palette of gold, forest green and purple.

Scoop is scheduled to run Feb. 12 to Feb. 14 at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea. Other participating brands include Lulu Guinness, Parker Smith and Samsøe & Samsøe.