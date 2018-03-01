Beyond being a fan of Japan itself, Aurélie Mathigot loves the precision of Nippon creation. As such, the artist, known for her distinctive combination of photography with crochet and embroidery, was pleased to be asked to create a series of limited-edition objects in collaboration with Japanese brands as well as some French labels for a pop-up at The Japan Store Isetan Mitsukoshi, within the Japanese Culture House of Paris.

“They are very good at the detail,” she explained at the inauguration of the pop-up installation, in place until March 10. “It’s nice that people appreciate the detail in your work. It’s a way of life to make time to make something, and I like to work a lot,” she continued.

Among the selection on offer in the store are re-editions of the popular wallets she designed for Comme des Garçons in 2014 featuring her artworks.

Other collaborations include one with cult Japanese sneaker label Patrick, with which just 10 pairs of shoes were printed with Mathigot’s crochet designs. There is also a selection of “furoshiki” – traditional Japanese cloth wrappers for gifts made in partnership with Otutumi – and ceramic sculptures made with broken pieces of pottery by Kyoto artisans that she re-formed into new shapes and adorned with brightly hued crochet work.

Collaborating with brands makes Mathigot, who is perhaps best known for printing her own photography onto canvases and embroidering parts of the image, as well as creating surprising combinations of crochet with everyday objects, step back and think about her work, she said.

“I don’t normally think about the commerciality of things,” she explained. “With this kind of experience, you have a new point of view in your own work.”

Mathigot’s embroidered photo canvases, crocheted jewelry and sculptures are also part of the venture, as are original pottery pieces made in collaboration with Astier de Villatte.