Jared Leto is back on stage and, not surprisingly, in Gucci armor.

The American actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist, who has fronted the Gucci Guilty fragrance campaign and often wears the label on the red carpet, is continuing the partnership with the Italian brand by donning a selection of Gucci pieces during his band’s newest tour.

Named “The Monolith Tour,” the trip kicked off last week in Basel, Switzerland, and will touch base in over 70 cities across Europe and North America through Sept. 8.

During the first legs of the tour, Leto performed onstage sporting different looks, including a Gucci spring red plaid double-breasted coat worn over a light blue button down silk shirt and orange jogging pants with side stripes. Styled with metallic leather high-top sneakers, this was the ensemble Leto donned on Saturday in Bologna, Italy.

The day before, the singer opted for a black suede cape embellished with leather and python embroideries and a peak lapel pinstripe suit with gold sequins for his concert at the PalaLottomatica venue in Rome.

Earlier last week, Leto also performed at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris combining a purple, printed silk shirt with embroidered collar with red-and-white track pants with the “Loved” signing on the side and metallic leather high top sneakers.

This week, the tour will touch base in the Netherlands, Belgium and the U.K.