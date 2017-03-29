On Tuesday night Jasmine Sanders celebrated the launch of her sunglass collection with Quay Australia at Los Angeles hot spot EP LP. Sanders’ signature frame, the Indio, and others in the collection for which she serves as the campaign face, went on sale this month in the lead-up to Coachella and music festival season.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Jasmine Tookes and Shaun Ross were in the mix at the sunset rooftop party, where they sipped “Golden Barbie” and “Desert Oasis” cocktails and snapped selfies against a sunglass and palm frond wall.

“I love an aviator,” said Sanders of the Indio frame. “Anybody can wear them and these are a little bit spicier. The black and gold one is my go-to pair and the easiest to throw on.” She pointed to the shield-style Hall of Fame frame and said, “These are more sexier fashion rock star girl. You can wear it with a straight black outfit and have a super edgy look or you can go with a stylish outfit and just hit them with a bang.” The frames range from $55 to $65 retail.

The brand, founded in 2004 by Melbourne couple Linda and Allen Hammond, has grown organically through linking with influencers on the festival circuit such as Desi Perkins, Chrisspy, Amanda Steele and actress Shay Mitchell. The collection is now sold in 35 countries and 2000 retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Asos, Galleries Lafayette and Urban Outfitters, and has 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Sanders is currently having a custom closet built to house her sunglass and shoe collections. She also has her fair share of clothes, which she will be showing off at Coachella starting April 14, where other Quay fans such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Kylie Jenner are sure to be making cameos.

“My outfits are going to vary so much. You guys are going to see me in a lot of bikinis. Beyoncé may not be coming to perform but she has taught me how to do a good outfit change,” she said.

As for her glasses, it’ll be all Quay. “I really want all the girls to be happy and excited and have fun with it and tag me and let me see what they are doing because I’m really excited to see what’s up and how they feel. Sunglasses change you. I can be having a really crappy day and put on some sunglasses and feel like the queen of the world.”