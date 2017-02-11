There was no shortage of models at Jason Wu’s 10th anniversary runway show at the St. Regis Hotel on Friday evening. In addition to the lineup of ladies donning his latest collection on the runway, Amber Valletta, Adriana Lima, Constance Jablonski, Diane Kruger, Emily Ratajkowski and Liu Wen showed up to show their support for the designer from the front row.

“I shot [Wu’s] campaign a few years ago, and we developed a friendship,” explained Lima, clad in a hot pink satiny gown and black leather jacket, which she later shed, leading to some oohing and aahing from the photographer pit. “I wanted to be here to support and celebrate his 10th anniversary, watching from the other side.” The other side being, of course, watching the runway, not walking it. “You know, I really respect the girls, especially today after the crazy blizzard, to be here,” she added. “It’s not an easy life, you know; they work very hard, so I really appreciate them.”

“Since I first started modeling, Jason was really supportive of me,” said Wen, who appears on the April cover of American Vogue alongside Ashley Graham. “This is my fourth time sitting front row to watch the show. Today is a special day for [Wu], because it’s his 10-year anniversary.”

One decade down.

Beautiful green/red moment on the @jasonwu #JWU10 runway. Happy 10th anniversary Jason and thank you for having me at the show!! 💚❤️💚 A photo posted by Liu Wen (刘雯) (@liuwenlw) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Celebrating 10 Years of @jasonwu ❤ Congrats my friend for so many accomplishments 💋💋💋💋 Here's one of my all time favorites you custom made for me for my SAG nomination #JWU10 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:00am PST