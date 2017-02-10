Jason Wu is upping the ante on his eyewear debut.

The designer — who signed an eyewear licensing deal with Eponym in May — will release a special sunglass design to commemorate his label’s 10-year anniversary.

The 18-karat gold washed lenses will go on sale Feb. 15 with the launch of Wu’s larger eyewear collection. The two styles will sell for $585, and are produced in France.

“I am excited to launch my eyewear line with Eponym. They are the perfect partner for me to create the next generation of Jason Wu Eyewear with a digital-first experience. They understand our need for a refined and beautifully crafted product and commerce experience that is both experience-driven and sophisticated,” Wu said of the project.

All the eyewear will be sold on a new web site — Jasonwueyewear.com. The site has been established by Eponym to distribute and sell the designer’s eyewear collection.